Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow(ZUMA / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KALB) - Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and winner of the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his time at LSU, took to social media to share his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Burrow shared a post from @jennacparis to his Instagram story that read:

At this time, the NFL has not made a statement on Burrow’s stance on the topic of abortion.

