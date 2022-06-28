Advertisement

Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing Thursday, June 30

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Louisiana shrimpers are running out of time to bring in their latest catch. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the 2022 spring inshore shrimp season will officially close at sunset Thursday, June 30.

The decision to close inside waters was made after data revealed smaller and younger shrimp within several inshore waterways. Officials wanted to protect developing shrimp and provide the opportunity for them to grow larger.

Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing Thursday, June 30
Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing Thursday, June 30(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

The areas that will remain open after June 30 will be monitored and closed if needed, officials said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to also remind shrimpers about restrictions. Saltwater white shrimp must be 100 count or higher.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
Early morning fire at tire store under investigation

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Trial delayed for David Burns in Courtney Coco case; new date to be set on Aug. 8
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Rich Dupree
Pineville mayor’s Inauguration Ceremony postponed
Could the Alexandria City Council override the mayor’s veto on ambulances?