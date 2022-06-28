LSUA has five honored on LSWA All-Louisiana Teams

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The accolades keep rolling in for the LSUA women’s tennis team, as Head Coach Melinda Descant earned Coach of the Year, leading five Generals honored on the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association All-Louisiana Teams.

Also named were junior Alicia Romero Gomez and Olivia Scattini on the second team and Patricia Martinez Molina and Annemart Kleijn were chosen as honorable mentions.

Descant, who just finished her eighth season as the leader of the program, led the Generals to a 19-1 record and a berth in the NAIA Tournament semifinals, its best record ever and the furthest the school has ever reached in the NAIA Tournament.

The Bunkie, Louisiana, native guided LSUA to a school record-tying 19 victories and its first ever undefeated regular season. The Generals reached as high as No. 4 in the NAIA poll and were the No. 3 overall seed in the NAIA Tournament.

“It is such an honor to receive an award like this,” Descant said. “However, I’ve had so much help throughout the year by my assistant coach, Todd Urbina, and let’s not forget the performance of my girls.

“When you have a team that wants to win for you as well as the team, that always equals success. They play every point like it is their last and I’m excited about having them all return for next year.

“Again, it’s an absolute honor to receive this award. I only wish my mom were here to share my excitement. She’d be so proud.”

Romero Gomez, a Córdoba, Spain, native, was named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-Red River Athletic Conference. She finished 10-1 in singles, including a perfect 8-0 record at the No. 2 spot in the rotation.

She also dominated at doubles with partner Sofia Beggiato, going 11-4, playing primarily at the No. 3 doubles spot in the rotation.

Scattini, who was a finalist for All-Louisiana Newcomer of the Year, joined Romero Gomez on the second team. She was a rock in the middle of the singles rotation and top of the doubles rotation for the Generals.

The sophomore from Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina, was named Second Team All-RRAC. In singles, she went an impressive 11-1, playing primarily at the No. 4 singles spot. She earned LSUA’s point in the semifinal match against No. 2 Keiser with a victory in straight sets.

At the top spot in the doubles rotation with Kleijn, she was 13-4 overall.

Kleijn, a sophomore transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, was named Second Team All-RRAC, as she had a lot of success in the No. 2 through 5 spots in the rotation.

In the three matches against Division I competition (Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese), she went 3-0 with all three victories coming in straight sets. Overall, she was 14-3 in singles and an incredible 17-2 in doubles, playing mostly with Scattini.

Martinez Molina, a junior from Madrid, Spain, was named Second Team All-RRAC after posting an incredible 25-2 combined between singles and doubles and started out winning her first 25.

She was tremendous in the back of the rotation for the Generals, pulling out a three-set victory against Xavier to win the RRAC Tournament title. She won against Division I opponent SLU in both singles and doubles.

2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Safiya Carrington, LSU

Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans

Mariella Minetti, Northwestern State

Charlotte Russell, Tulane

Viktorie Wojchikova, Northwestern State

Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane

SECOND TEAM

Lucy Carpenter, Loyola

Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech

Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier

Alicia Romero Gomez, LSU Alexandria

Olivia Scattini, LSU Alexandria

Ilana Tetruashvili, Louisiana Tech

HONORABLE MENTION

Annemart Kleijn, LSU Alexandria; Patricia Martinez Molina, LSU Alexandria; Jiayun Zhu Tulane.

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane

WOMEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Melinda Descant, LSU Alexandria

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.