Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

The following has been provided by the United States Postal Service:

Due to safety concerns, retail and delivery operations have been temporarily suspended at the Mansura Post Office, 2109 Leglise St., Mansura, LA 71350.

Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Mansura customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Marksville Post Office, 226 W. Cappel St., Marksville, LA 71351.

Retail hours at the Marksville Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 USPS. All rights reserved.