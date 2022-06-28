Advertisement

Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by the United States Postal Service:

Due to safety concerns, retail and delivery operations have been temporarily suspended at the Mansura Post Office, 2109 Leglise St., Mansura, LA 71350.

Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Mansura customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Marksville Post Office, 226 W. Cappel St., Marksville, LA 71351.

Retail hours at the Marksville Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.

