Pineville mayor’s Inauguration Ceremony postponed

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The public Inauguration Ceremony for the Pineville mayor that was scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to an uptick in positive COVID tests among City of Pineville employees.

Mayor-Elect Rich Dupree said that he and all five of the returning Pineville City Council members will still be sworn on June 30. However, the public ceremony that was scheduled at First Baptist Church will be postponed for now.

The new term of the Mayor and Council begins July 1, 2022.

