Advertisement

Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia.(Atlanta City Detention Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper arrested for a DWI in Atlanta declined to provide a blood sample, according to the incident report.

Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was placed on leave last week following his arrest, according to Troop D officials.

The Atlanta Police Department provided the incident report at the request of KPLC’s Investigative Team.

An Atlanta police officer saw Young driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to the report. Young was pulled over on another street before continuing on for a short distance, then pulled over again, the report says.

The officer said he smelled alcohol on Young’s breath, according to the report. When he asked Young for his license, Young looked all over the inside of his vehicle despite it sitting right next to him in the driver’s door handle, the report reads.

Young told officers that he was a Louisiana State Trooper and that he was a military officer.

A second officer put Young through field sobriety tests then asked him to provide a preliminary breath test.

Young agreed, but “once the device was set up and ready Mr. Young attempted multiple times to provide a sample but either did not blow any air out, sucked in, or provided an insufficient sample,” the report reads.

Young was then arrested for a DUI, read his rights “and refused to provide a sample of his breath or his blood,” the report reads.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
Early morning fire at tire store under investigation

Latest News

Session Sit-Down: An Education Field in Crisis
Session Sit-Down: An Education Field in Crisis
Arrest made in Doolittle Bail Bonds break-in in Alexandria
The Alexandria City Council was unable to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto that would have...
Alexandria City Council fails to override the mayor’s veto on ambulances
The scene of a fire at Doolittle Bail Bonds on Washington Street in Alexandria, La. on June 25,...
Homeless man arrested in connection with Alexandria fire at bail bonds office
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb