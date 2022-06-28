Senior Showcase: Jaylin Smith’s dreams come true of playing Division I football

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs’ very own Jaylin Smith played both sides of the ball last year. On offense, he caught five passes for 114 yards and five touchdowns, but his skills really showed on the defensive side, racking up 57 tackles, 24 of which were for a loss.

When he first walked into high school, they did not have a spot for him, and he thought about walking away from the game.

“My first couple of years were hard because I wasn’t really playing,” said Smith. “I was just going to stop playing football and start playing basketball.”

His junior year came around and he got on the field. The coaching staff saw the 6′4″ athlete and said they had a place for him.

“They move me around a lot,” said Smith. “At first I had played safety, then I had moved to linebacker, and then towards my junior year, they put me at defensive end, and it was a great fit.”

From that moment on, he helped the Mustangs to their best seasons, especially last year when they went to the semifinal round, which was the furthest they have ever been in school history.

“Once we started winning, I was thinking to myself: we are the best team in the state,” said Smith. “We were blowing everybody out. I think it was like two teams that scored over 30 points on us.”

After the high school season was over, Smith had his eyes on the collegiate level, originally signing to Missouri Valley College. However, Lamar University offered Smith a few months later, and he said he could not turn that down.

“When Missouri Valley College had offered me, I accepted it,” said Smith. “Then Lamar offered me, and I instantly changed my mind because it was a chance to play division football and that was a dream of mine.”

From not seeing the field much to having a Division I offer, Smith said he is happy with how the game of football changed his life. Now, he hopes he can change the lives of his family soon.

“Since I got this offer, I have been focused on being the best football player I can be,” Smith. “Now, I hope I can do well here and be able to help my mom retire.”

