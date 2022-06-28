Session Sit-Down: Recapping the 2022 Regular Legislative

(KALB) - Thousands of bills made their way through the halls of the Louisiana State Capitol in the 2022 Regular Session, addressing a range of issues from rising crime rates to an education field in crisis and the ongoing tug-of-war in healthcare over abortion rights and vaccination. Plus, the state had millions in a budgetary surplus this year and 64 parishes with unmet needs.

That is a lot of bills to keep track of. That is why we caught up with lawmakers on the issues impacting you. We invited all 14 members of the Central Louisiana delegation to a roundtable discussion on the historic session in the historic Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria.

Nine Republican members committed to attending. Out of the Central Louisiana Delegation, only two, Jay Luneau and Ed Larvadain, are Democrats. We were expecting Larvadain to participate, but he did not end up attending.

We will add new segments here as they air on CBS 2 at 6:30 p.m. this week.

