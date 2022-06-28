Swing for Hope: United Way partners with Tunica Biloxi Tribe & Paragon to help families

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On June 27, 2022, there was an opportunity to take a swing for a good cause.

The United Way, Paragon Casino and the Tunica Biloxi Tribe all partnered to help families in need on the golf course.

The United Way Workplace numbers have dropped, and they wanted to continue to extend a hand to those in need for families that make under $57,000 a year.

Michelle Purl said Tunica Biloxi Tribe Chairman Marshall Pierite reached out, and a simple conversation turned into a proposal.

“The idea came from the board member Chairman Marshall,“ said Purl. “When he and I first met, we talked about the needs of Central Louisiana and how our workplace campaign had drastically declined.”

This golf event was perfect, involving those in the community. United Way is not breaking away from the Workplace campaign. They hope they can host more events like this because they think this can help bring in more revenue.

“We knew that we had to raise funds in new ways moving forward,” said Purl. “Although the Workplace Campaign will continue to be what we do, we knew we needed events such as a golf tournament. We hope that this will help serve people in this community.”

Chairman Pierite said that he is happy to help and will make this an annual event.

“I appreciate all the sponsors and the vendors that contributed to this worthy cause,” said Pierite. “When this idea was presented to me, I automatically told them this will be the first of many golf tournaments.”

