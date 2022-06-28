Trial delayed for David Burns in Courtney Coco case; new date to be set on Aug. 8

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial that was scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, 2022 for David Burns, 46 of Boyce, will be continued due to a scheduling conflict with another trial for the case’s prosecutor.

Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Her body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas. Detectives said she was strangled and believe that her body was wrapped in her comforter and then dumped in Texas.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office believes Burns, who was indicted in April 2021, killed Coco during an attempted simple robbery, but it was not his intent to kill her. He has pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Coco’s family told News Channel 5 that they learned this week that a new date would be set for the trial because Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland, who does work in multiple parishes, had another trial set for that day.

A motions hearing that was set for Wednesday, June 29 has also been cancelled, according to Coco’s family. That date is no longer showing up in the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court’s system. The family has been told that they’ll learn their new court date on Aug. 8.

Burns is represented by public defenders Christopher LaCour and Chad Guillot.

