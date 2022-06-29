Alexandria Post Office to host job fair on June 30

The following has been provided by the United States Postal Service:

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire new employees for delivery and retail positions in Alexandria.

You can learn about these positions at a USPS Job Fair on Thursday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alexandria Main Post Office, 1715 Odom St., Alexandria, LA 71301. Postal officials will be on hand to explain the application process and answer any job-related questions.

Positions currently available include:

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – Salary: $18.92 per hour: A CCA delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid Louisiana driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs.

Postal Support Employee (PSE) – Salary: $18.96 per hour: A PSE serves customers at the retail counter and distributes mail and packages for postal personnel to deliver. The position is intended to be very flexible; an employee can be scheduled any hours and days, including weekends and holidays.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – Salary: $19.06 per hour: An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplied, and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

Job seekers may also apply for these positions at www.usps.com/careers from Wednesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3.

