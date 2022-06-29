Advertisement

APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue

(MGN / Pixabay)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 65-year-old Alexandria man Tuesday night.

According to APD, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man on Florence Avenue near the intersection with Rapides Avenue. Officers found Richard Bryant, 65, of Alexandria, with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Bryant was transported from the scene to the Coroner’s Office.

No suspects have been identified at this time. APD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

