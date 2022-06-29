Defense attorneys for David Burns want to keep Aug. 8 trial date in Courtney Coco case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A defense attorney representing David Burns, 46, of Boyce, who is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria, is asking a Rapides Parish judge not to delay his trial that is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2022.

Burns’ public defender, Christopher LaCour, filed a motion on June 29, 2022, asking Judge Mary Doggett to set a hearing on the matter. We learned the day before through Coco’s family and through a social media post that they were informed that the Aug. 8 trial date would be moved due to a scheduling conflict with a another trial for the case’s prosecutor, Hugo Holland.

LaCour wrote in his motion that the defense was never notified that the trial would be moved, and that on April 11, 2022 during a status conference in judge’s chambers, both the state and defense agreed that the Aug. 8 trial date would go forward and no continuances would be filed.

“The State assured this Honorable Court and the Defense that August 8th was a good day to try this case. As a result, the Defense agreed not to pursue its speedy trial motion and withheld it from being ruled on by this Honorable Court.”

LaCour emphasized that both the defense and Burns himself want the trial to take place on Aug. 8, and want a hearing now on the motion for a speedy trial. He argued that if the Aug. 8 date cannot be held, then the trial needs to be within 120 days from the date or Burns should be released without bail.

