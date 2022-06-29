Advertisement

LDWF graduates 17 agents in enforcement division

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries welcomed 17 new agents to its enforcement division on June 29, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy today, June 29, graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge.

After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state’s natural resources.

LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet was the keynote speaker at the graduation and told the cadets, “we honor you – our cadets -- because you have completed your training that could have only been achieved through dedication, and a desire to be the best that you can be - both individually and as a team.”

Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division, presented certificates and recited the Oath of Office making the cadet’s transition to commissioned agents official.

“Graduating a cadet class is always a proud day for both the cadets and their loved ones, but also for me as the Colonel and for our training staff,” said Col. Hebert. “These 17 cadets proved to us that they are ready to begin their enforcement division careers as agents after making it through our six-month academy.”

The 17 new agents are:

  1. Austin Anderson, of Raceland, assigned to Lafourche Parish
  2. Troy Autin, of Houma, assigned to Lafourche Parish
  3. Dustin Barton, of Winnfiled, assigned to Winn Parish
  4. Mason Castello, of Baton Rouge, assigned to Orleans Parish
  5. Jade Duhon, of Rayne, assigned to Iberia Parish
  6. Heather Fitzgerald, of Ponchatoula, assigned to Jefferson Parish
  7. Tracen Francis, of Minden, assigned to Natchitoches Parish
  8. Breylan Kemp, of Minden, assigned to Desoto Parish
  9. Jebadiah Kraft, of Ponchatoula, assigned to Terrebonne Parish
  10. Stephen LaCombe, of Baton Rouge, assigned to Morehouse Parish
  11. Jamyson Loomis, of Vidalia, assigned to Concordia Parish
  12. Chelsea Moudry, of Brenham, Texas, assigned to Calcasieu Parish
  13. Victoria Onebane, of Rayne, assigned to Iberia Parish
  14. Christopher Pippin, of Lake Providence, assigned to East Carroll Parish
  15. Cody Salpietra, of Zachary, assigned to Terrebonne Parish
  16. Micheal Thacker, of Hineston, assigned to Sabine Parish
  17. Clinton Willis, of Longville, assigned to Beauregard Parish

