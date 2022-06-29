Pedestrian killed on Lee Street in traffic accident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A homeless man was hit and killed Tuesday evening in a traffic accident on Lee Street, according to Alexandria police.

APD responded around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Lee Street and Thornton Court. The victim has been identified as Paul Washington, 65, a homeless man from Alexandria.

Alexandria Traffic Reconstructionists and Crime Scene units are investigating the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

