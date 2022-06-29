Smart Medicine: The importance of calcium scoring
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Dr. Harry Hawthorne from St. Frances Cabrini Hospital speaks about an important test you can call and get scheduled today: calcium scoring. It is a test that directly measures the amount of calcium this buildup in the muscle layer of the artery of your heart.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.