Smart Medicine: The importance of calcium scoring

Dr. Harry Hawthorne from St. Frances Cabrini Hospital speaks about an important test you can call and get scheduled today: calcium scoring.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
(KALB) - Dr. Harry Hawthorne from St. Frances Cabrini Hospital speaks about an important test you can call and get scheduled today: calcium scoring. It is a test that directly measures the amount of calcium this buildup in the muscle layer of the artery of your heart.

