Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Alexandria has been arrested in relation to a fentanyl-related overdose death that occurred in Pineville.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brian Dewayne Allen, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and the distribution of fentanyl.

RPSO said they began investigating the Pineville overdose earlier in 2022. Through their investigation, Allen was identified as the alleged dealer of the fentanyl that caused it.

On June 30, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit located Allen in the Alexandria area and took him into custody without incident. They said he was also found to have an active arrest warrant for misrepresentation at booking that was alleged to have occurred during a previous arrest.

Allen was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at the time of this post, being held on a $1.3 million bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit on their Facebook page.

