Advertisement

Colorado man arrested in Rapides Parish for narcotics

RPSO's evidence against Alexander Dinkins Ray.
RPSO's evidence against Alexander Dinkins Ray.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado has been arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.

In total, RPSO said Alexander Dinkins Ray, 24, has been charged with speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs.

On June 29, 2022, RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Highway Interdiction Team pulled Ray over on I-49. During this traffic stop, RADE ended up searching his vehicle and said they located the following: one pound of high-grade marijuana, 23 grams of mushrooms, four containers of THC gummies, 110 packets of THC powder drink mix, five bottles of THC syrup, vape pens refilling THC oil, 19 containers of THC wax and a Glock handgun.

Ray was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $7,600 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria
Pedestrian killed on Lee Street in traffic accident
APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Latest News

Former CEO of failed Pineville aluminum plant sentenced in federal court
Brian Dewayne Allen
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death
Rich Dupree sworn in as Mayor of Pineville
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast