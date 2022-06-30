Colorado man arrested in Rapides Parish for narcotics

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado has been arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.

In total, RPSO said Alexander Dinkins Ray, 24, has been charged with speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs.

On June 29, 2022, RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Highway Interdiction Team pulled Ray over on I-49. During this traffic stop, RADE ended up searching his vehicle and said they located the following: one pound of high-grade marijuana, 23 grams of mushrooms, four containers of THC gummies, 110 packets of THC powder drink mix, five bottles of THC syrup, vape pens refilling THC oil, 19 containers of THC wax and a Glock handgun.

Ray was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $7,600 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.