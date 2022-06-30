Advertisement

Customer shoots employee over missing food order in Baton Rouge, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee was shot after a customer’s order was accidentally given away, police in Baton Rouge report.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Blvd. around 9:45 p.m. on Wed., June 29.

The incident began as a verbal argument between a customer and an employee when the customer learned their order was accidentally given to someone else, police say.

Police say the two agreed to meet outside where a physical altercation took place.

The altercation was broken up by another employee.

Police say as the employees returned to the store, multiple shots were fired. One of the workers was struck. Their injuries were minor and non life-threatening, police say.

The front of the store also sustained damage.

