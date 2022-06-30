Former CEO of failed Pineville aluminum plant sentenced in federal court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Roger Boggs, 53 of Mobile, AL, the former CEO of Revolution Aluminum who was supposed to bring a $1.5 billion plant to Pineville in 2015, has been sentenced by a federal judge in Lafayette for pleading guilty to a count of “making false statements on a loan or credit application.”

Boggs was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for allegedly engaging in a series of schemes to obtain a commercial loan from Red River Bank in Alexandria. Prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent stock certificates and signed a fraudulent mortgage to support his request.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Judge Robert Summerhays sentenced Boggs to “time served” and term of five years of supervised release. The sentence was agreed on by defense counsel and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Boggs faced a prison sentence in a range of 15 to 21 months, but had already been in custody for 36 months.

“It’s well beyond the top end of the guidelines,” said Natalie Awad, his federal public defender of the 36 months Boggs had already served.

Boggs will immediately begin his supervised release term.

He must pay $207,116.48 in restitution to Red River Bank. The interest requirement and fines were waived due to a lack of assets and ability to pay.

In May 2022, Boggs pleaded “no contest” to a state charge of “issuing worthless checks” in the Rapides Parish courthouse. His sentence in that case will run concurrent with his federal sentence.

The federal case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ayo. Boggs was represented by federal public defenders Natalie Awad and Cristie Gibbens.

