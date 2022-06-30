Former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton prepares to be a Lady Demon

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier in June, former LSU of Alexandria guard Kelsey Thaxton announced she was transferring to Northwestern State University.

Kelsey Thaxton has dominated the court ever since high school. She broke the school record at Negreet High School when she scored 42 points in a single game and had her jersey retired.

She continued to stay on top of her game as the standout guard controlled the court her last four years at LSUA.

During Thaxton’s last season at The Fort, she started all 24 games and averaged 15 points per game. She led the Generals in making field goals, three-pointers, free throws and blocks.

Thaxton wanted to use her extra year of eligibility from COVID and last season to continue to play basketball, but she wanted a change and Northwestern State University seemed to be the perfect fit.

“It’s only 45 minutes away from home,” said Thaxton. “It is easier for my family to be there to support me for my last year. That is one reason why I chose it. I did it for my parents and my family. But also, for myself. I wanted something different. I wanted to step up my game a little bit and compete with the best.”

As Thaxton prepares for her upcoming season with the Lady Demons, every morning she goes to The Fort and shoots 500 shots from behind the arc.

Going from NAIA to Division I will be a different ball game, and Thaxton said she is ready for it.

“My role is going to be different there, and I know that. So, I am going to fill whatever role that coaching staff wants me to fill. If they want me to shoot the ball, okay that is all I want to do. It depends on what role I can fill. It is my last year; I am trying to have fun and enjoy it.”

As workouts with her new team start on July 5, she is experiencing mixed emotions going into her last year of the sport she has played for years and having to get used to a new home court.

“I am kind of all over the place because this has been my home for four years. I have enjoyed it here, but I know it is time for a different change and something different for my COVID year so, I am excited about it.”

The Lady Demons have not had a winning season since their 2015-2016 season, and Thaxton is hoping to take her talent and display it at the next level.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.