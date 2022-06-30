Advertisement

La. AG Landry warns doctors against performing abortions

FILE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
FILE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(Evan Vucci | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has warned doctors against performing abortions.

This comes after the group Fair Fight Initiative announced they would represent anyone who is charged with an abortion-related offense for free.

In a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society, Landry said the state judge’s order blocking the enforcement of the abortion ban has “limited reach” and that performing an abortion in the State of Louisiana is still a crime. Landry even said those providers are jeopardizing their liberty and medical license.

The three abortion clinics in the state have said they will resume operations while the restraining order is in effect.

Judge Robin Giarrusso issued that order Monday, pending a court hearing on a lawsuit filed by a clinic in North Louisiana. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit said the state’s abortion laws are now vague and unclear.

A hearing is set for July 8, 2022.

