New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana state officials have voted to change the requirements in place to become a teacher.

House Bill 546 was passed on June 18. The law means people no longer have to take the Praxis Core Exam to enter into teacher preparation programs. This means teachers would be allowed to teach if they have a bachelor’s degree, are willing to take a content test and are willing to enroll in prep programs.

