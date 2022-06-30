Rich Dupree sworn in as Mayor of Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Rich Dupree was sworn in as the Mayor of Pineville at a special city council meeting on Thursday, June 30.

Dupree was confirmed as the mayor-elect on May 5 after a call for a recount of the April 30 runoff election votes against James Rachal. He served as the chief of staff to long-time Pineville mayor Clarence Fields throughout his tenure in office.

The meeting served as Mayor Field’s last city council meeting as mayor and was given a send-off with many of the city council members and city employees giving kind words and saying they were excited for the future with Dupree as mayor.

”My first real paying job was with the city while I was still in high school, so to think then that I would be the mayor of the city I grew up in was a big stretch to even dream. I can’t say I even dreamed that,” said Mayor Dupree. “But I can tell you that from the moment I joined working with Clarence Fields in 2001 to today, it has been the best ride that I can imagine, and I’m so excited to continue to build on the foundation that he has laid for us.”

This is the first time Pineville will have a new mayor in over 20 years.

