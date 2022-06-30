Advertisement

Two lifeguards save 11-year-old who jumped from a pier

Two lifeguards save an 11-year-old in West Haven
Two lifeguards save an 11-year-old in West Haven(Margaret Ruggiero)
By Christian Colón
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two lifeguards in Connecticut rescued an 11-year-old boy who almost drowned on the West Haven Shoreline Wednesday.

According to WFSB, the boy struggled in the water after jumping from a pier with his friend, who made it back to shore.

The lifeguards sprinted to the water and pulled the boy out just in time.

“I had Maddy meet me in the middle of where I was swimming so we can flip the kid over to the board and get him to safety a lot quicker. Then I just dragged him on the buoy,” lifeguard Issac Gorske said.

Officials said the boy is safe and was the first rescue in the West Haven area this year.

Authorities urge parents to swim near their children and to use a life jacket.

“Please watch your children actively. Put your cell phones down,” Connecticut DEEP Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini said.

Swimming when lifeguards are on duty is the safest time to be in the water.

“Stay safe and think about what you are going to do before you do it,” Gorske said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria
Pedestrian killed on Lee Street in traffic accident
APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Latest News

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, is the first animal at the zoo to die from a COVID-19...
Tiger at Columbus Zoo dies from COVID-19 complications, zoo says
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts’ power in redistricting