APSO offers resources for domestic violence victims

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is wanting to help victims of domestic violence by offering resources and information.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HERE (learn about the signs, patterns and how to seek help)

The Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-888-411-1333 and is a free, confidential, 24-hour service to anyone who needs help.

APSO is asking families to stay safe and reminders them that domestic abuse can quickly become deadly.

