Advertisement

‘Bunkie is for all of us’: Brenda Sampson sworn in as Bunkie mayor

On Thursday, June 30, multiple new alder people, a new police chief and the new mayor of Bunkie, Brenda Sampson, were sworn into their positions.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, June 30, multiple new alder people, a new police chief and the new mayor of Bunkie, Brenda Sampson, were sworn into their positions.

Mayor Sampson defeated the incumbent mayor, Bruce Coulon, in a runoff election, winning 58% of the votes.

Mayor Sampson is the first African American woman to be elected as the mayor of Bunkie and had over 100 Bunkie residents turn out for the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am just so happy. I’m excited to see a new era in Bunkie. I have a lot of support from the community,” said Mayor Sampson. “Through my whole campaign, I wanted the community involved. That’s why I wanted this to be a community event, so everybody could be involved. Bunkie is for all of us.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria
Pedestrian killed on Lee Street in traffic accident
APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Latest News

Town of Colfax swears in new mayor, three new alderpeople
‘Bunkie is for all of us’: Brenda Sampson sworn in as Bunkie mayor
Garland Brossette being sworn in as Colfax's mayor on June 30, 2022
Town of Colfax swears in new mayor, three new alderpeople
Session Sit-Down: Recapping the 2022 Regular Legislative