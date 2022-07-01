‘Bunkie is for all of us’: Brenda Sampson sworn in as Bunkie mayor

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, June 30, multiple new alder people, a new police chief and the new mayor of Bunkie, Brenda Sampson, were sworn into their positions.

Mayor Sampson defeated the incumbent mayor, Bruce Coulon, in a runoff election, winning 58% of the votes.

Mayor Sampson is the first African American woman to be elected as the mayor of Bunkie and had over 100 Bunkie residents turn out for the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am just so happy. I’m excited to see a new era in Bunkie. I have a lot of support from the community,” said Mayor Sampson. “Through my whole campaign, I wanted the community involved. That’s why I wanted this to be a community event, so everybody could be involved. Bunkie is for all of us.”

