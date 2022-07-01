Advertisement

Firework prices are blowing up

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.(Cropped KOMUnews / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fireworks aren’t the only thing exploding this Fourth of July weekend – firework prices are also blowing up.

The shortage over the past two years appears to be winding down, but supply chain issues remain.

Costs for shipping, raw materials and labor have also helped conspired to push prices up.

Higher demand has also been a factor, as consumers turned to at-home firework displays the last two years due to the cancelation of public displays.

The CEO of one fireworks distributor estimates his costs have at least doubled since 2019.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.

This year, though, retailers and distributors say they are more ready to match demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Dewayne Allen
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death
RPSO's evidence against Alexander Dinkins Ray.
Colorado man arrested in Rapides Parish for narcotics
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria

Latest News

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl loses leg after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said Friday it appeared the shooter was waiting for law...
Sheriff: Attack that killed 2 officers, injured 6 others planned
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court