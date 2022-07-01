Advertisement

Leesville man wanted after victim found with two gunshot wounds

William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
William Lewis “Billy” Klein III(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating William Lewis “Billy” Klein III, 31, of Welch Road in in Leesville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Klein after VPSO responded to Thigpen Road and found a 27-year-old victim shot once in the face and once in the back. VPSO said the victim was shot at Klein’s residence and they believe Klein is responsible for the victim’s injuries.

The victim was sent to a medical facility in Rapides Parish for treatment.

Klein should be considered armed and dangerous. You are asked not to approach him if you know his whereabouts.

If you have any information about Klein, you are asked to contact Detective Daniel Rowe at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Dewayne Allen
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death
RPSO's evidence against Alexander Dinkins Ray.
Colorado man arrested in Rapides Parish for narcotics
New La. law changes requirements to become a teacher
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria

Latest News

Domestic Violence
APSO offers resources for domestic violence victims
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-07/01/2022
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-07/02/2022
7/1/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/1/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast