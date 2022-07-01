Advertisement

LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it

LSU Campus
LSU Campus(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent out a note to students about COVID-19 for the upcoming fall semester. It indicates being vaccinated is no longer mandated but officials still encourage students to get the vaccine.

