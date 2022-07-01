‘Meds to Beds’: Cabrini Hospital offers new pharmacy program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is helping patients cut out taking a trip to the pharmacy to get their prescriptions after a hospital stay or visit.

The Christus Pharmacy is now open inside the hospital’s doctor’s building and is available for all patients to fill their prescriptions before leaving the hospital.

“They don’t have to get out, go wait at their local pharmacy and go home. They just can go straight home,” said Spencer Gauthreaux, Director of Pharmacy Services.

For inpatients who are being discharged, the pharmacy offers something called the “Meds to Beds” program that delivers prescriptions to their bedside. The prescriptions are filled at the hospital’s pharmacy and delivered by a pharmacist or pharmacy technician during the designated delivery times, allowing the patient to go straight home to continue recovering without worrying about dropping off and picking up their prescriptions.

The program is free to patients and enrolling is as simple as telling your nurse that you would like to have your medications filled at the hospital and delivered to your room. Patients only have to pay for the cost of their medications.

“The delivery portion, right now, is just for people who are inpatient. We are ultimately probably going to expand to day surgery and emergency room as well. We just want to make sure we have our staffing correct,” said Gauthreaux.

Alexandria is one of only two hospitals in the CHRISTUS Health System currently providing the “Meds to Beds” program.

