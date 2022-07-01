‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

In a post on social media Governor John Bel Edwards wrote, “Say goodbye to the pink tax, Louisiana.”

Say goodbye to the pink tax, Louisiana. Last year, I signed HB 7 by Rep. Aimee Freeman, which provides for a sales and use tax exemption for feminine hygiene products and diapers, and today that law goes into effect. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 1, 2022

