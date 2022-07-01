Advertisement

Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.

Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.

They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria
Pedestrian killed on Lee Street in traffic accident
APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Latest News

Town of Colfax swears in new mayor, three new alderpeople
‘Bunkie is for all of us’: Brenda Sampson sworn in as Bunkie mayor
Garland Brossette being sworn in as Colfax's mayor on June 30, 2022
Town of Colfax swears in new mayor, three new alderpeople
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says