Town of Colfax swears in new mayor, three new alderpeople

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - A packed house gathered inside the Grant Parish Civic Center on Thursday, June 30, to see a new mayor and three new alderpeople get sworn into office.

Garland Brossette was elected as the next mayor of the town of Colfax after defeating the incumbent mayor, Gerald Hamilton, with 61% of the votes.

Mayor Brossette was one of three new mayors elected locally during the open municipal primary election, including Bunkie and Pineville.

The new mayor of Colfax said his goal is to get the town back and prosperous by working with lawmakers to improve broadband and water systems.

“We do want to clean Colfax back up,” said Mayor Brossette. “We did have two hurricanes and an ice storm but it’s still time to get it cleaned back up and keep the grass cut. We do need more water wells, and we are working on that right now. We are taking it one step at a time, one thing at a time and it’ll get done.”

The three new alderpeople that were sworn in during the ceremony were Derrian Sapp, Gena Jenkins-Jones and Cinda Thomas.

