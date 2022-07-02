Advertisement

Powhatan man killed in Sabine Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Powhatan man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 6 near Many on Friday, July 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP said the wreck happened around 4:15 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle driven by Chas B. Pilcher, 22, of Many, crossed the centerlines on Hwy 6 and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Williams, 48. Pilcher’s vehicle impacted an unoccupied building while Williams’ vehicle impacted a creek ditch embankment.

As a result of the crash, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Pilcher suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation with LSP.

