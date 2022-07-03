Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado(Garland Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Texas, KWTX reported.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 3000 block of West Buckingham Road, in Garland, Texas.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet tall. Yadhira was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or General Motors white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

