Oak Hill’s Kylee Johnson helps make history, hopes younger classmen keeps it going

The Oak Hill Ram's Two sports star has left a legacy behind that she hopes the underclassman follows
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HILL, La. (KALB) - The Oak Hill Ram’s Kylee Johnson has made history in her time with the school, playing both basketball and softball.

On the hardwood, Oak Hill has never been to the state tournament, but Johnson helped change that by leading them to the state championship game. However, they fell short against Fairview. Even though it was not the ending they wanted, it was still a season to remember.

“Top five or maybe even top three,” said Johnson. ”Not only was it special for me, but it was for my teammates, fans and our community because, as a small-town school, we accomplished more than what people think we could’ve.”

From one season to the next, Johnson was ready to hit the diamond, hoping to lead the Rams to their first state title since her sixth-grade year. They made it all the way to the Sulphur but that season would end in the semifinal round against Anacoco.

Johnson said the success she had on the diamond is in large part due to Head Coach Brandon Cedus.

“Having Coach Cedus helped me out,” said Johnson. “He would always be pushing me at practice and telling me that I have to lead the younger classmen and that was my motivation.”

Johnson has also been motivated at home as well with her parents being star athletes.

“My parents played both sports. My mom played softball, and my dad played baseball,” said Johnson. “Seeing how good they were pushed me to be at their level or better. So, I used them as motivation.”

She was the first athlete from Oak Hill to sign to play college sports since 2011. Kylee hopes that her hard work motivates the younger class to continue to raise the bar.

“There is somebody that is working just as hard or harder than you,” said Johnson. “Practice is the minimum, you have to continue to work, whether it’s at home or spending extra time in the weight room because you got to push yourself to get to where you want to be.”

