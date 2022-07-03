Vigil and gun violence protest held to honor Richard ‘Biscuit’ Bryant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday afternoon a vigil and gun violence protest was held in honor of 65-year-old Richard ‘Biscuit’ Bryant who was shot and killed on June 28.

Bryant had served in the military, and dozens gathered at the vigil to pay their respects and honor his life.

“He was a very good guy, everybody loved him,” said Bryant’s niece Shermain Carter. “If you walked Bolton you’ve seen Biscuit, he was a friendly person he never harmed anybody and now that they killed him I am hurt, torn, I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m mad because it’s not the first senseless murder, it’s several, and I just want justice.”

National Community and Civil Rights activist Norris Guillot Jr. helped organize the event. A local to Alexandria, Guillot Jr. knew Bryant personally as well. He spoke on the frequency of gun violence in Alexandria.

“The crime rate here has gotten completely out of control and it’s time to implement programs, it’s time for city officials, it’s time for the mayor or whomever to try to get something rolling to get these young people off the street, to end gun violence,” said Guillot Jr. “And to try to get a place where even our elderly are protected, a 65-year-old veteran just caught up in gunfire, that shouldn’t have happened.”

