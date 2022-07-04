Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant had served in the military, and dozens gathered at the vigil to pay their respects and...
Vigil and gun violence protest held to honor Richard ‘Biscuit’ Bryant
William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
Leesville man in custody following shooting in Vernon Parish
Powhatan man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Brian Dewayne Allen
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death
RPSO's evidence against Alexander Dinkins Ray.
Colorado man arrested in Rapides Parish for narcotics

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk