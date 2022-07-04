Mock crime scene in Alexandria aimed to bring awareness to recent youth gun violence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “More love or more blood.”

A short but powerful message was presented to a large crowd gathered to witness a mock crime scene to raise gun violence awareness.

The Hood Hospital Street Ministry put on the event at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Orchard St in Alexandria to show the community how a shooting affects the families involved and the entire neighborhood.

While the crime scene tape and body bags were for show for the event, it tragically has been a site that residents living down those streets have seen before. Alexandria Police has responded to multiple shootings down Florence Ave. in 2022 including less than a week ago on June 29 that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man.

Aishia Hymes is one of the many parents who tragically lost their child due to gun violence in Alexandria this year. She is calling for more events like this in the city to show the youth that violence is not the answer.

“I don’t wish this on nobody,” said Hymes. “That’s a feeling that will never go away. My daughter is affected because she held his hand to the end and she’s only 15. She tells me every time she goes to sleep, all I can hear is your cry. I relive it every day.”

Lawrence Levy, the organizer of the event, travels to different cities to raise awareness and talk to families about ways to keep the youth safe.

During the mock scene, Levy asked all the men in attendance to step up in the community to make sure that the next generation is raised right.

