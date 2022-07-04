Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
Leesville man in custody following shooting in Vernon Parish
Powhatan man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Bryant had served in the military, and dozens gathered at the vigil to pay their respects and...
Vigil and gun violence protest held to honor Richard ‘Biscuit’ Bryant
Brian Dewayne Allen
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Pineville overdose death
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital's CHRISTUS Pharmacy entrance.
‘Meds to Beds’: Cabrini Hospital offers new pharmacy program

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Primetime’s Top 5 defensive lineman entering the 2022 high school football season
Primetime’s Top 5 defensive lineman entering the 2022 high school football season