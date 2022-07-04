Primetime’s Top 5 defensive lineman entering the 2022 high school football season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - With the high school football season quickly approaching, it is time to look at some of the best Central Louisiana offers at offensive line position.

The Town Talk’s Lamar “Primetime” Gafford lists his top five returning defensive lineman for this upcoming season.

Tre’Darius Brown (Sr.) - Natchitoches Central - Brown was under the radar as a prospect, but that all changed in February once he received his first offer — a Power 5 one to Texas Tech. He committed to Red Raiders in April, Brown has picked up more offers such as Missouri, Tulane and UL Lafayette. Brown is looking to improve upon his 26 tackles (10 for a loss) and four sacks last season.

Swazy Carheel (Jr.) - Many - Championship teams are built with defense and the Tigers have an anchor on the line in Carheel. Last season, he was such a disruptive force with 56 tackles, a team-high five sacks. last season. He also accounted for three fumbles, an interception, a blocked field goal and a blocked punt.

Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright (Jr.) -Alexandria Senior High - The Trojans have produced a couple of Power 5 signees on the defensive line in Jacobian Guillory (LSU) and J’Mari Monette (Indiana). Jeffers-Wright is on track to being next on that list. Last season, Jeffers-Wright broke out with 66 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks and can be in for bigger totals with Monette heading to the Hoosier State.

Jashawn Mabry-Lyles (Sr.) - Leesville - The Wampus Cats had a pair of 100-tackle linebackers in Caden Bealer and Frank Ford Jr., but Mabry-Lyles was the District 3-4A Defensive MVP after recording 58 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mabry-Lyles’ strength comes from his low center of gravity — maxing out on the bench press at 315 pounds and 515 on the squat.

Jakobe Washington (Sr.) - Jena - Last season the Giants gave up 202.3 yards and 13 points per game, and a lot of that was because of their strong play in the trenches. Washington leads a unit that allowed only two 100-yard rushers and had 47 tackles and two sacks, with 15 of those tackles coming for a loss.

