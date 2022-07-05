$1,000 reward offered for stolen Avoyelles 4H trailer

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding a trailer that was stolen from the Avoyelles 4H Office.

The 6′×12′ black with silver trim cargo trailer was stolen from the office between July 2 and July 4.

State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced on Facebook that he would personally pay this reward to anyone that can provide solid information that leads to the trailer’s recovery. He promised you will remain anonymous unless you indicate otherwise.

If anyone has information, reach out to Mr. Deshotel personally for the reward - (318) 582-1600 - or the Mansura Police Department - (318) 964-2120.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.