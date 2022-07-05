Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many utility customers with the City of Alexandria have been confused about why they have not received a utility bill for May and June.

As KALB has reported, there has been an ongoing meter reader shortage and a security breach in the city’s computer system. Officials said the breach affected the utility database, halting the process that was already behind due to the meter reader shortage.

Mayor Jeff Hall told us last week that the city would begin sending estimated utility bills for the May and June periods based on previous bills. There will be no late fees or penalties on the estimated bills - and residents can expect both of those estimated bills in July. The estimated price on the utility bill could be higher or lower than what was actually being used. Customers who are overcharged will get a credit, and if a bill was supposed to be higher, those prices will eventually be added to future utility bills.

City officials said some customers have received their first round of the bills already when they started going out on July 1, but the majority of them should be sent out by the end of the week (July 8).

“Though tentatively the mayor had said that we were going to try to start sending bills out July 1, that was our goal,” Anita Rachal, Assistant Customer Service Manager with the City of Alexandria. “However, you know technology is unpredictable. We have started but it’s like a puzzle you put one piece together, the second piece and the third piece may not fit and that is what has happened, so it kind of delayed the process. But, we are looking at possibly sending them out at the end of the week.”

For those enrolled in auto-draft, the city is still coming up with a solution to make sure your account is not hit twice at the same time.

“As it relates to auto-draft, we are still discussing what would be the best for our customers because we know we don’t want to create any additional burden in having to draft their accounts twice in one month,” said Rachal. “We haven’t totally decided what the next step is for that but we are in discussion about what we’re going to do about that.”

For those concerned about paying two utility bills in one month, remember there are no late fees for these bills, and payment plans can be set up through the utility office either by phone or in person. There are also other programs in Central Louisiana that can give assistance with paying your utility bill, such as CCAC.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.