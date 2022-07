(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $373,089 which is 76% higher than the state average of $212,445.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Louisiana

#1. New Orleans-Metairie: 17

#2. Baton Rouge: 6

#3. Shreveport-Bossier City: 2

#4. Alexandria: 1

#4. Hammond: 1

#4. Ruston: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Luling

- Typical home value: $260,147

- 1-year price change: +9.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#29. Greenwell Springs

- Typical home value: $260,384

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.4%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#28. Paulina

- Typical home value: $260,634

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#27. Jefferson

- Typical home value: $262,151

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#26. Pride

- Typical home value: $267,275

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +24.6%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#25. Kenner

- Typical home value: $269,436

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +35.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#24. Sorrento

- Typical home value: $269,753

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +24.2%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#23. Husser

- Typical home value: $271,256

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Hammond

#22. Chatham

- Typical home value: $279,045

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Ventress

- Typical home value: $280,248

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +22.9%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#20. Abita Springs

- Typical home value: $280,319

- 1-year price change: +14.1%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#19. New Orleans

- Typical home value: $282,037

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#18. Destrehan

- Typical home value: $283,222

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#17. Prairieville

- Typical home value: $299,103

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +24.9%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#16. Folsom

- Typical home value: $301,206

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#15. Woodworth

- Typical home value: $307,280

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +13.0%

- Metro area: Alexandria

#14. Covington

- Typical home value: $311,648

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#13. Bush

- Typical home value: $312,759

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#12. Harahan

- Typical home value: $319,663

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#11. Benton

- Typical home value: $320,589

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +26.6%

- Metro area: Shreveport-Bossier City

#10. Stonewall

- Typical home value: $333,299

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +24.4%

- Metro area: Shreveport-Bossier City

#9. Metairie

- Typical home value: $333,505

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#8. Saint Joseph

- Typical home value: $336,489

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +25.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Geismar

- Typical home value: $339,046

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +21.0%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

#6. Vienna

- Typical home value: $341,765

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +25.7%

- Metro area: Ruston

#5. Belle Chasse

- Typical home value: $353,771

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +22.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#4. Mandeville

- Typical home value: $358,649

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +35.2%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#3. River Ridge

- Typical home value: $361,573

- 1-year price change: +11.8%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#2. Madisonville

- Typical home value: $361,798

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

#1. Eden Isle

- Typical home value: $373,089

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.8%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie