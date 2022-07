ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a home on Houston Street in Alexandria on July 5, 2022.

The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and were able to successfully extinguish it.

No injuries have been reported.

(Alexandria Fire Department)

