Kendrick Price Jr. earns a golden opportunity after not giving up on himself

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Kendrick Price Jr. shined while playing wide receiver for Northwestern State University, scoring 11 touchdowns and recording over 1,200 years in his football career at the university.

Despite those accomplishments, before he got to Turpin Stadium, Price shared that he was a high school kid not sure if he was ever going to play on the college level.

“I remember telling my dad ‘I don’t know if I will play football after high school,’” said Price. “I ended up visiting NSU and I knew that it was the school for me.”

Price waited behind the upperclassmen at NSU for his turn on the field. When the coaches realized how productive he was as a player, they had no choice but to implement him in the game plan.

“Junior year we were having some issues producing on the field and the coaches gave me a chance,” said Price. “The coaches noticed every time I got in the game something good happened. I scored five touchdowns in four weeks.”

There were setbacks, though. In the spring of the next season, Price tore his ACL. He said that time off the field taught him about the mental aspect of the game.

“The summer of my last season it was just rehab,” said Price. “I was learning a lot more, so by the time the next season came around I felt stronger - not just physically, but mentally as well.”

In his senior year, Price scored five touchdowns and averaged 15 yards a catch - but he needed to do something else to catch the attention of NFL scouts.

“Once the season ended, I started getting calls from my friends and trainers saying it’s go time,” said Price.

The postseason training paid off, as Price did well during the NFL pro day. A few teams talked to him after the workout.

Even though he didn’t hear his name called on draft day, he did get a tryout from the Kanas City Chiefs. He shared that this journey has been fun and he still has moments where he can’t believe how far he has come.

“I really stopped and looked back and see how far I have come,” said Price. “It’s a real humbling experience, because if I were told that I would be in the Kanas City Chiefs locker room I wouldn’t have believed it.”

