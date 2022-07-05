Advertisement

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

LWC
LWC(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana’s Workforce Commission’s HiRE site.

The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July 5 after an attempted malware attack previously caused the site to go offline. The attempted attack also impacted similar websites in as many as 40 other states. There was no data breach, according to officials.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says unemployment payments in Louisiana will start processing soon. Because of new vender security features, payments could take up to 36 hours to process.

For people who have questions about their unemployment, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says check your HiRE account online to verify that your weekly benefit amount has been processed.

The best way to file a claim is through the HiRE site. However, LWC says people can still file over the phone.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers
Mock crime scene
Mock crime scene in Alexandria aimed to bring awareness to recent youth gun violence
William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
Leesville man in custody following shooting in Vernon Parish
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Latest News

Confusion continues over Alexandria utility bills
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Preview: RPSB to discuss legal action against LHSAA
Surviving the Season: First Alert Storm Team Hurricane Special
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit