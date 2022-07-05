Advertisement

Missing Juvenile: Zanayla Martin of Pineville

Zanayla Martin
Zanayla Martin(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Zanayla Martin, who has gone missing in Pineville.

RPSO said Zanayla is a Black female, is 4′9″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black/ brown short curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her residence in Pineville at approximately 11 p.m. on July 4, 2022. She was last seen wearing gray jeans, a red T-shirt and red and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Zanayla is asked to contact Detective Edrick Coleman or Detective John Goulart at 318-473-6700 or your local law enforcement.

