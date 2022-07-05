Preview: RPSB to discuss legal action against LHSAA

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is meeting once again tonight to discuss the ongoing debate brought forth by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to redefine what a select school is for athletics.

Last month, the board unanimously voted to pursue all legal action against the LHSAA since every school in Rapides Parish would be impacted due to open enrollment.

Under the new definition, magnet schools, charter schools and parishes with open enrollment will join private schools on the select side when competing for a state championship.

The school board did say that they would not get rid of open enrollment in the parish solely based on athletics but argued that the LHSAA’s decision is not fair for students.

The board said the goal for pursuing legal action is to delay the impact of the decision until at least January, which is when the annual convention will be held where every principal will be able to voice their concerns on the issue.

We will have more later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.